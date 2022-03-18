Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,538 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

