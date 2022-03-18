Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NYSE:NEE opened at $82.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

