Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 11,549 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.4% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.41 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

