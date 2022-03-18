Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,785 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,922,000 after purchasing an additional 256,513 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Relx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 117,258 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Relx by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX opened at $30.16 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RELX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.76) to GBX 2,730 ($35.50) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,788.00.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.