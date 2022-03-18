Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 4,765 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

