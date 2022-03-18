Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

