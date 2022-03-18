Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $44.74 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $94.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36.

