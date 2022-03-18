Edge Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

