Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $108.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

