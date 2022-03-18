eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EFTR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,812. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,370 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

