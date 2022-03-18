Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.91 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

ESTC traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $85.80. 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,245. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.35.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.