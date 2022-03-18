Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $218.08

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $218.08 and last traded at $210.19, with a volume of 40767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.79.
Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.
