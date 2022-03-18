Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $218.08

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $218.08 and last traded at $210.19, with a volume of 40767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,002,000 after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,865,000 after acquiring an additional 92,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365,693 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 207.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,664,000 after acquiring an additional 207,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

