electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for electroCore in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for electroCore’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 315.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
Shares of electroCore stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 222.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in electroCore by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in electroCore by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About electroCore (Get Rating)
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
