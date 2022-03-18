Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -2.30.

ELTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

