Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) PT Lowered to $9.00

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMBK opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.41. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $22,574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $17,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $16,265,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth $8,680,000.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

