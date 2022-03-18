Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Endeavor Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Endeavor Group stock traded down 0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching 29.41. 638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,569. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 28.93.

Several research firms recently commented on EDR. Citigroup raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.93.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,487,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,730,000. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

