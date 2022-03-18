Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $213,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5,271.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

