ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €15.00 ($16.48) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.46) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.88 ($17.45).

ENI stock traded up €0.35 ($0.38) during trading on Friday, hitting €13.11 ($14.41). 35,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. ENI has a 52 week low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($16.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

