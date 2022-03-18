Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.40.
Shares of Enova International stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.51. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62.
In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
