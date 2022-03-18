Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.51. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

