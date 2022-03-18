Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.15

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.15 and traded as low as $38.56. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 10,343 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $469.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.50%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 130 shares of company stock worth $5,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.