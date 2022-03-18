EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $117.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.14. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

