EpiK Protocol Price Tops $0.0664 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $8.64 million and $1.19 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.61 or 0.06983634 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,818.83 or 0.99961003 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033292 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

