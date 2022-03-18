EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in EQT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

