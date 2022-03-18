Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
A number of other research analysts have also commented on EQ. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equillium by 16.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
Equillium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equillium (EQ)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.