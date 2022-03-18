Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Equillium alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EQ. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equillium by 16.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.