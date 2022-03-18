Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.53

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and traded as high as $32.75. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 46,341 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $538.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $94,251. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 29,288.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

