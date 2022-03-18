Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 23,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 116,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a current ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.36 million and a PE ratio of -21.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42.

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 8,694,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$3,564,745.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,027,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,231,411.53.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia.

