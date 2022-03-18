Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Issues Earnings Results

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. 247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.83. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

