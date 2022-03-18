Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.93.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,684. Lennar has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.