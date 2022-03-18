Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $300.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s global presence, product diversification and capital adequacy bode well. Higher premiums earned at Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. The Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. Strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities supporting effective capital deployment. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile, building a portfolio with mix toward product lines with better rate adequacy and higher long-term margins and reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs weigh on margin.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.13.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $285.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.17 and a 200 day moving average of $273.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $307.76.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

