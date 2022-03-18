Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.53 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

