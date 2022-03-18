Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.21 ($36.49).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €25.42 ($27.93) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($36.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.86.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.