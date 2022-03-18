Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 3,473 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $40,564.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $65,415.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $6,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $5,875.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $22,893.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $56,650.00.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

