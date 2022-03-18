Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Up 18.1% in February

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the third quarter worth $1,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 67.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55. Exagen has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.62.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

