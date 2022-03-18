Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 922 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HTA opened at $30.78 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

