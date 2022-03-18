Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $46,000 in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 57,309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 14,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.