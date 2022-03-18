Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $38,000 Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $2,034,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $6,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

UNFI opened at $41.70 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.