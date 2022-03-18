eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $222,840.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $25.58 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $14,397,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in eXp World by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

