Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $192.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,375,850. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

