FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Lessened by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 5.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $85,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $433.01. 898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,270. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.93. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.07 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

