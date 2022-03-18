Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

