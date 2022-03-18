Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Gap Down to $13.31

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $13.00. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 63 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

