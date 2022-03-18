Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Boosted by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

