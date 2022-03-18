Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Down to $36.07

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.07, but opened at $35.09. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 57,219 shares.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $192,342.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,688 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.