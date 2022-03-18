Fear NFTs Reaches Market Cap of $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.71 or 0.07030591 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,815.23 or 0.99835097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00040933 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

