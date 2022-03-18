FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $277.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $314.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $227.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.49. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

