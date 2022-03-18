Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a £130 ($169.05) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FERG. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from £112 ($145.64) to £150 ($195.06) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($191.16) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferguson from £122.50 ($159.30) to £155 ($201.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £126.65 ($164.69).

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £109.55 ($142.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 8,430 ($109.62) and a twelve month high of £136.40 ($177.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average is £115.07 and its 200-day moving average is £114.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

