Ferguson plc Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ferguson from £150 ($195.06) to £140 ($182.05) in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($201.56) to £140 ($182.05) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,092.25.

FERG opened at $146.04 on Friday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ferguson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,847 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ferguson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Ferguson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 649.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

