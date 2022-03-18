Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $7.69

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $8.01. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 27,216 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSM. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.52.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $569.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

