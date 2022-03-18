Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. 511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,256. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $41.47.

