Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Boosted by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 303,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.60. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $101.72 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

